Warm and Dry into the Weekend

TULSA, OKLA — Calmer winds and clear skies for today with highs this afternoon in the lower 70s.

Quiet this evening with overnight lows in the 40s. This will allow for some great viewing of the Northern Lights again this evening!

Some cloud coverage will move in closer to sunrise tomorrow morning with dry conditions continuing in the forecast.

Warmer weather will remain the theme with highs tomorrow in the mid to upper 70s then around 80 degrees by Friday.

Unseasonably warm weather for the upcoming weekend with widely scattered showers and storms returning by Monday.

Eventually temperatures will cool down closer to average by the middle of next week.

