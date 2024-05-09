Warm and comfortable Thursday

TULSA, OKLA- — Warm and comfortable day ahead with sunshine early on and a few clouds by the afternoon. Highs today generally in the upper 70s.

Tonight, quiet and mostly clear with overnight lows cooler in the mid-50s.

A little more sunhine is expected for Friday with highs in the mid-70s and a moderate north breeze.

Overall, nice weather will remain in the forecast for the upcoming weekend. The chance of showers and storms does return during the evening hours on Mother's Day this Sunday.

Next week will likely start on a wet note with scattered showers and storms on Monday. the severe threat should remain low to start the week, but may increase in the middle of the week. We'll continue to adjust the forecast as we get closer.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

