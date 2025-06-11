Warm and Calm Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — A mild start this Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. We will see an increase in cloud coverage with highs in the mid/upper 80s with southerly winds. Chance for a few showers and storms later in the afternoon and evening with highest chance south.

Overnight we will start to see more widely scattered showers and storms and that will continue on and off throughout the day. As of now the severe threat looks very low, but we will continue to focus on flooding risk. Highest rainfall totals for southeast Oklahoma.

Highs Thursday in the upper 70s with breezy southeast winds.

Widely scattered showers and storms continue Friday. Upper 60s in the morning and highs in the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

A warm weekend ahead along with a limited chance for rain. On Saturday, highs climb in the upper 80s with more cloud coverage. Isolated to scattered storms but not everyone will see rain. By Father's Day Sunday, only an isolated chance for rain. Highs near 90° along with partly cloudy skies.

Low 90s should continue into early next week

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

