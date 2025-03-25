Warm and Calm Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — A pleasant Tuesday across the area with afternoon highs near 80 degrees. Partly cloudy skies with northeast winds 5-15 mph. An isolated storm possible for far southeastern counties but most will stay dry today.

Waking up Wednesday near 50 degrees with lots of sunshine throughout the day. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s with east winds becoming southeast 5-15 mph. Isolated showers and storms for our southern counties in the morning but once again, most will stay dry.

Staying warm Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. Gusty south winds return 15-25 mph with a slight chance (20%) of a shower or storm.

Near 60 degrees Friday morning with highs in the low 70s. Gusty south winds continue 10-25 mph with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered chance for a shower or storm across the area.

Gusty south winds once again Saturday with highs in the low 80s. A storm system moves in with a chance for showers and storms developing Saturday night/overnight/into Sunday morning. Severe threat looks highest for our far eastern counties with all modes of severe weather possible.

Behind a strong cold front Sunday, gusty northwest winds 10-25 mph with highs in the low 70s. Highs drop in the low 60s by Monday.

