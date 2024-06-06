Warm and Calm Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — A pleasant start this Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s across the area. Calm southerly winds now but a weak cold front will be moving in that will shift winds out of the northeast. Afternoon highs will climb in the upper 80s with lots of sunshine! A stray shower or storm can't be ruled out this afternoon and evening however most will stay dry.

Similar conditions for Friday with highs in the upper 80s and an isolated storm chance. A complex of storms may move off the High Plains Friday afternoon and evening making a run toward northern portions of our forecast area overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Expect some adjustments, but for those of you near the OK/KS line, storms look more likely compared to those of you south of the metro.

We'll likely get a break most of Saturday as highs return in the low 90s, then look for another storm chance area-wide Saturday night into Sunday as a cold front moves in. The chance of storms and the arrival of cooler air will likely keep highs in the low/mid 80s Sunday afternoon.

We'll enjoy a dry and gorgeous start to next week with some sun and below average temps. Humidity and hotter temps will likely come back by the end of next week.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

