Warm and Breezy Tuesday

TULSA, Okla — Bundle up this morning as we have another cold start to the day! Good news is we will be about 20 degrees warmer than yesterday! Highs in the low to mid 70s with plenty of sunshine. Breezy southwest winds expected today and a high grass fire risk.

Warm conditions continue Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms increase by the evening and will continue through Thursday morning. Showers will gradually move out by Thursday afternoon and evening.

Dry and cloudy for Friday with highs in the 60s.

We are tracking another storm system that moves in Sunday night into Monday with an increase in showers and thunderstorms.

Have a fun and safe Spring Break!

