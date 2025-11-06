Warm And Breezy Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — A light jacket needed this Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 40s. A quick warm up to seeing highs near 80 degrees. Partly cloudy skies with breezy south winds 10-20 mph.

Another weak front will drop temperatures only slightly for Friday with highs in the low 70s. A good day for any outdoor activities and north winds 5-15 mph.

Similar conditions for Saturday with highs in the low 70s. This is the last day to bring in any plants or do any outdoor chores as colder air is moving in.

A more significant cold front arriving over the weekend with chillier temps returning Sunday and for the start of next week. Sunday morning temperatures in the mid 30s with highs in the upper 40s. Breezy north winds which will make wind chills values stay in the 30s and low 40s most of the day. Temperatures dropping below freezing overnight Sunday into Monday morning where we could see a hard freeze.

After a chilly start to next week, we'll eventually see temperatures rebound into the 60s to near 70 in the middle of the week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

