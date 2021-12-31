Watch
Warm and Breezy New Year's Eve

Posted at 4:58 AM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 07:24:31-05

TULSA, Okla. — A mix of sun and cloud this morning with highs in the upper 60s. SW winds between 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Clouds will begin to increase this evening as a strong system moves across our area with increasing showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong-to-severe overnight across SE Oklahoma.

Temperatures will continue to drop tomorrow in the mid-20s with lows in the teens. Wind chills in the single digits by Sunday morning.

