Warm and Breezy Friday

TULSA, Okla — Hold on to your hats! A Wind Advisory is in effect Friday for gusts that may reach 45 mph. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with a mix of clouds and some sun.

We are monitoring the threat for a few isolated severe storms Friday evening. One limiting factor for storms will be a warmer layer of air aloft (a cap). As a result, there is a question if any storms will develop Friday evening. However, if storms do develop, they will likely be severe.

As a cold front sweeps through overnight, the odds of seeing storms will increase. We'll likely see a line of storms move through with a wind and hail threat. The severe threat will be lower with these storms compared to the evening potential, but we'll have to watch for gusty winds and perhaps some hail.

Perfect timing as we'll clear out and enjoy a beautiful Saturday. Most of Sunday looks great as well with highs near 80 both days. Storms will likely return Sunday night with another severe threat Monday.