Waiting for our first taste of Fall

TULSA, Okla — Our first taste of Fall is not far away. Today, we’ll remain warm with highs in the mid-80s. Look for a steady stream of high-level clouds as a storm system approaches from the west, but we’ll stay dry.

Chances of showers and storms will go up tonight through Wednesday. Any lingering rain should move out Thursday morning. Most of us will pick up between a 1/2" and 1 1/2" of rain, but some localized spots will be in the 2" to 3" range, especially across southern parts of the region. Unfortunately, the lowest rainfall amounts with this system will be along the Oklahoma and Kansas line, where we need rain most.

Behind the front, look for temps to cool down! Highs in the 70s can be expected to finish the week! A second and reinforcing cold front will push highs into the 60s on Saturday, with lows in the 40s on Saturday and Sunday morning!

