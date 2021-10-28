Very Windy, Wet & Chilly Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — Thursday will be rainy with strong northerly winds from 25 to 35 mph.
Temps will only be in the 50s during the day.
Sunshine returns for Friday with gusty north winds and highs in the low 60s.
Over the upcoming Halloween weekend, it will be dry and mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.
