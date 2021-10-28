Watch
Weather

Actions

Very Windy, Wet & Chilly Thursday

Wind Advisory Until 7 this Evening
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:25 AM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 08:30:28-04

TULSA, Okla. — Thursday will be rainy with strong northerly winds from 25 to 35 mph.

Temps will only be in the 50s during the day.

Sunshine returns for Friday with gusty north winds and highs in the low 60s.

Over the upcoming Halloween weekend, it will be dry and mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018