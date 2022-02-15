Very Warm and Windy Tuesday

TULSA, OKLA- — Increasing clouds on Tuesday with gusty south winds between 30 and 40 mph. Heightened fire danger around the area. Daytime highs around 70 degrees.

The gusty winds will continue through Thursday. On Wednesday, mostly cloudy with showers and storms moving in Wednesday night and overnight. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the upper 60s on Wednesday.

Chance for the rain to change over to some snow Thursday morning, mainly north of Tulsa. Temperatures drop during the day into the 20s with even colder wind chills down to the teens.

The storm is out of here by Friday with mostly sunny skies and low 50s. However, morning lows in the upper teens.

Highs in the 60s this weekend along with a mostly sunny sky.

