Unsettled weather pattern to finish May

TULSA, OKLA- — A few more scattered showers and storms in the forecast for today. Highs cooler in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Not a washout, but keep an umbrella on standby.

The highest chance for more widespread storms will be Thursday into Friday. Heavy rainfall totals across Green Country making it a wet end to May.

We already have almost 10" in the rain gauge this month in Tulsa! It's very likely we'll break into the top ten, and possibly top 5 wettest May's on record.

Afternoon highs for both days in the mid 70s to near 80.

Another chance for storms on Saturday and then less of a chance on Sunday. Afternoon highs over the weekend in the mid 80s.

The chances for a few showers and storms will remain with us into next week.

