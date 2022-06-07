Unsettled Weather Pattern Continues

TULSA, Okla — The upper level pattern over our heads remains active with the jet flowing from northwest to southeast. This time of year that often means chances for showers and storms. We've already seen storms the last couple of days, and we will continue to see storm chances through the end of the week.

Some rain and thunder will track across Green Country this morning, then most of us will dry out this afternoon. That said, we'll still leave a chance of a few isolated storms in the forecast this afternoon. Keep the umbrella with you just in case.

Another wave of widespread storms moves in Wednesday morning, then we clear out by Wednesday afternoon. Thursday we'll only keep a 30% chance of storms in the forecast, but then we bump the chances up again on Friday morning.

Temps will remain mostly near to below average with highs in the mid 80s through Friday.

Over the weekend, temps will begin to warm up, and other than a slight storm chance Sunday morning, most of the weekend looks dry!

Summertime heat with highs in the 90s may return next week.

