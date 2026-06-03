Unsettled Weather Continues

TULSA, OKLA — A slow-moving weather disturbance is currently helping produce showers and storms early this morning. While some drier air is moving into the region, it has been slow to arrive.

Highest rain chances today look to stay west of the area, but confidence is low and storm coverage could increase again during the afternoon.

Highs this afternoon more seasonal topping out in the mid-80s with feels like temps in the upper 80s.

Because storms will move slowly, some locations could receive heavy rainfall in a short period of time, increasing the risk of localized flooding.

Rain chances are expected to decrease Wednesday night before increasing again as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend.

A slow-moving upper-level weather system will move across the Plains Thursday and Friday, while another low-pressure system develops over northern Mexico and western Texas before moving northeast across the region this weekend.

These weather systems, combined with abundant moisture, will support daily showers and thunderstorms from Thursday through at least early next week. Severe weather is expected to remain isolated, but heavy rainfall and localized flooding will be the primary concerns.

Highs look to trend in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s over the next several days.

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