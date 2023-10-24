Unsettled stretch of weather to last into the weekend

TULSA, Okla — Showers will remain possible tonight and into tomorrow morning.

We may see a break in the rain Wednesday afternoon with increasing coverage Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Locally heavy rain will be possible at this time. Rain will gradually move out by Thursday afternoon.

Another chance of storms develops Friday as a cold front nears us. Through the end of the work week, many of us will receive about 1” to 3” of rain with locally higher amounts of 4” to 5” possible, especially west of HWY 75.

Chillier temps will move in from the north this weekend as clouds and rain chances will remain. Depending on the timing of the cold air, much of the weekend may end up raw, wet, and cold. Trick-or-treating for Halloween next Tuesday looks to be chilly!

