Unseasonably Warm & Windy Day

Rain/Storms Likely Wednesday Evening
Posted at 7:54 AM, Nov 08, 2021
TULSA, OKLA- — Temperatures remain above seasonal averages with daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Lots of sunshine with periodic southerly wind gusts upward of 30 mph.

Tomorrow, we'll remain dry with a few more clouds moving in throughout the day. Afternoon highs in the low 70s.

A cold front will move into the area by Wednesday evening bringing scattered rain chances, along with a few thunderstorms. One or two strong to marginally severe storms will be possible.

Highs cool to the low 60s behind the front on Veteran's Day Thursday and back to dry conditions.

Afternoon temperatures only in the low 50s for Friday and Saturday and then back to the 60s on Sunday.

