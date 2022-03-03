Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues

TULSA, OKLA- — Warmer start with temperatures generally in the 40s out-the-door.

We'll already be in the lower 70s by the lunch hour under a mainly sunny sky.

Daytime highs return to the lower 80 degrees.

Clouds moving in late tonight and into tomorrow. Despite the lack of sun, max temperatures will still top out in the 70s.

We'll crank up the south winds Friday afternoon with periodic gusts upward of 30 mph.

Windy on Saturday with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 70s.

A cold front will move through on Sunday with temperatures down to around 50°. There could be some strong to severe storms during the day and at night in far SE Oklahoma as the front works through the region.

Afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s to the low 50s Monday and Tuesday. Any showers should wrap up early Monday morning

