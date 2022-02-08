Watch
Unseasonably Warm through Friday

Cold Front Saturday
Posted at 4:09 AM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 05:09:51-05

TULSA, OKLA- — Mostly sunny with warmer daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s. SW winds 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Mid-60s on Wednesday and mostly sunny.

Then a dry cold front will move through knocking our high to 57° on Thursday along with partly cloudy skies.

Highs in the upper 60s on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds.

A strong front will move through by Saturday cooling us down to the mid 40s with possibly some showers.

Afternoon temperatures return to the 50s on Sunday and then we should be in the 60s on Valentine's Day.

