Unseasonably warm and windy

Warm and Breezy
Posted at 5:17 AM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 06:17:43-04

Happy Saturday!

Today will be mostly sunny, warm and breezy with highs in the middle 80s. Southerly winds will gust over 20mph.

There will be a slight chance for a shower Sunday morning and it will be mild in the 70s. It will also be very windy with wind gusts over 30.

A cold front moves in Sunday afternoon with scattered storms mainly for areas east of Highway 75. Wind and hail and a low end tornado threat will be possible so be weather aware.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 70.

