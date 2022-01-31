Unseasonably Warm and Sunny Monday

TULSA, OKLA- — Mostly sunny on Monday with daytime highs near 70 degrees. South winds 10-20 mph with periodic gusts upward of 25.

Very warm temps this evening the 60s and 50s under a mostly clear sky.

Overnight lows in the upper 40s ahead of some big changes.

An increasing chance for rain showers throughout the day tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s.

Some rain to begin early Wednesday morning, then changing to sleet and/or freezing rain, before transitioning to all snow at some point. Temperatures falling throughout starting off early in the 30s then bottoming out in the teens Wednesday evening.

New model data is suggesting snow falling on Thursday as well. Highs struggle in the low 20s.

Mostly sunny skies on Friday and through the weekend. Highs in the 20s on Friday and then 30s to around 40° during the weekend. Highs and lows beyond Thursday will depend on snowpack on the ground, cloud cover, and wind direction

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --