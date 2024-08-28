Two More Hot Days

TULSA, Okla. — Mix of sun and clouds for Wednesday with the high up to 95°. Heat index up to 100° and south winds 5-15 mph. A 10% chance for an isolated shower or storm later in the afternoon and evening.

Lows in the mid 70s Thursday, then mid 90s on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Heat index up to 100°. A 20% chance for a shower or storm in the afternoon and evening hours.

Cold front comes in by Friday, which will drop our temps to the 80s and lows in the low 70s. Showers and storms will move in with the frontal boundary. Mostly cloudy.

Saturday and Sunday we'll still have highs in the 80s with morning lows in the upper 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Still a chance for showers and storms moving through.

For Labor Day Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance for some showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the 60s.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

