Turning Breezy and Cooler

TULSA, OKLA- — Happy Veteran's Day!

We'll start Thursday with calm and cooler weather. Plenty of sunshine with daytime highs seasonal in the mid to lower 60s.

A reinforcing cold front will move through the area late tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Outside of a few isolated showers, the main focus with be on our drop in temperatures with highs struggling in the 50s tomorrow afternoon.

Breezy northwest winds behind the boundary can be expected.

