Turning Breezy and Cooler

Chilly and Breezy Finish to Work Week
Posted at 3:56 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 05:03:16-05

TULSA, OKLA- — Happy Veteran's Day!

We'll start Thursday with calm and cooler weather. Plenty of sunshine with daytime highs seasonal in the mid to lower 60s.

A reinforcing cold front will move through the area late tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Outside of a few isolated showers, the main focus with be on our drop in temperatures with highs struggling in the 50s tomorrow afternoon.

Breezy northwest winds behind the boundary can be expected.

