Tumbling Temps with Some Sun by this Afternoon

*** DENSE FOG ADVISORY THROUGH 9 AM ***

A cold front will sweep through Saturday morning so look for morning temperatures to be slightly warmer than what we see in the afternoon.

Everyone will be back into the cold air by Saturday evening with overnight lows in the 30s.

Temperatures will be warmer south with highs in the 60s, but areas north will likely be stuck in the 40s. For the metro, we may start in the low 50s, and then hold in the mid/upper 40s in the afternoon. Clouds may begin to break up in the afternoon and evening allowing for a little sun before we finish the day.

Temperatures will likely drop to or just below freezing Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs will struggle back to near 40 Sunday afternoon with clouds increase from southeast to northwest.

All eyes are on next week and a what may be at least a couple of chances of wintry weather. First chance arrives Monday into Tuesday with another chance Wednesday.

Right now it's too early to know specific details on amounts and the exact track, but chances for winter weather look highest north and lowest south. Rain, ice, and snow look possible and amounts don't look extremely heavy, but enough to cause travel impacts where they occur. We'll be fine tuning the details as we get closer.

