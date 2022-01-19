Tumbling Temps this Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — We're tracking a strong cold front this morning with temperatures tumbling throughout the day. This afternoon, temperatures in the 20s with feels like temps in the teens.

Some light wintry precipitation will be also be possible as this system is moving in.

Bitterly cold temperatures will overspread the region this evening with gusty northerly winds into Thursday resulting in dangerously cold wind chill values. Forecast high temperatures Thursday only look to reach into the mid 20s.

This blast of very cold air will stick around through Friday. Wind chills around zero will be possible Thursday morning.

Warmer for this coming weekend. Highs in the upper 40s on Saturday and then mid 50s on Sunday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --