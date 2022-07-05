Tuesday Triple Digit Heat

TULSA, Okla — The hottest week in 10 years continues today with more triple heat likely this afternoon. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for heat index values that will range between 105F and 110F. Take breaks and stay hydrated if you have to be outdoors for any extended period of time this week.

Our hottest days this week will be Thursday and Friday. A weak cold front looks to make a run for Oklahoma by Friday night into Saturday morning, and that should trim temps off a little bit for Saturday afternoon...upper 90s to near 100. Can't rule out a shower or storm either.

We may see temps heat back up briefly early next week before another weak cold front and storm chance moves in a week from today.

Overall, a long stretch of above average temperatures will continue with several days seeing triple digit heat.

