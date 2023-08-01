Watch Now
Triple digits for next few days

Some relief from the heat late in the weekend
Posted at 6:40 AM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 07:53:35-04

**Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories across Green Country 11 AM-9 PM**

As a high pressure system centers over the southern plains, the dangerous heat continues all this week with no rain chances along with triple digits.

We will see a pattern change by late in the weekend as the ridge of high pressure weakens and moves westward. We are tracking a cool from that will provide relief from the heat along with rain chances.

By Sunday we could see highs in the low 90s with storm chances continuing through next week.

Stay cool and hydrated!!

