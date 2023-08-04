Watch Now
Triple Digits for Friday

Rain chances increase this weekend
Posted at 6:43 AM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 08:19:10-04

TULSA, Okla. — We are ending the week still hot and humid with triple digits by this afternoon. We do have a chance for a few isolated showers and storms, mainly for our northern counties.

For your weekend, Saturday still looks hot with triple digits possible and isolated chance for showers and storms during the day. Shower and thunderstorm chances increase through the overnight hours as a cool front moves in Sunday.

Behind the front, we are seeing much better temperatures with highs in the upper 80s by Monday. Rain chances remain in the forecast for the beginning of the week

Stay cool and hydrated!

