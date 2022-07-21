Triple Digit Heat To Continue Into The Weekend

TULSA, Okla — A nearly stalled out frontal boundary will be the focus for a few spotty showers and storms today. Highest chances of seeing these will be south and west of Tulsa with more isolated chances from Tulsa to the north and east. A few stronger storms will gusty winds are possible.

Storms will provide some temporary heat relief for some. Otherwise, we keep it hot with highs in the upper 90s to low/mid 100s this afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of Green Country.

Isolated storm chances stay with us Friday, then we dry out this weekend as temps heat back up. the Fire Danger will be a concern as southerly wins increase over the weekend. Burning is strongly discouraged.

Next week will start quite hot, but by the end of the week and another front may drop into the region bringing a chance of storms and drop in temps.

