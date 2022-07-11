Triple Digit Heat Returns Monday

TULSA, Okla — A Heat Advisory is in effect today for much of Green Country as heat index values will climb over 105F in many spots. temperatures will climb into the lower 100s. Stay cool and hydrated.

A weak cold front will sweep through tonight, and that will help drop temps back into the mid 90s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a small chance a couple of storms develop Tuesday morning in southeast Kansas, and then again Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in Oklahoma. Don't get too excited though as most of us will not get a single drop of rain.

100-degree heat looks to return at the end of the week and into the weekend. Data hints the heat may only build over us next week.

