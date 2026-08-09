Triple Digit Heat Likely to Wrap Up The Weekend

TULSA, Okla — ***HEAT ADVISORY FOR MOST OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA FROM NOON TO 8 PM. HEAT INDEX UP TO 110°***

We are locked in this pattern for awhile with overnight lows in the upper 70s to low 80s with highs in the low to possibly mid 100s through Friday. Afternoon heat indices between 105° and 110°. Heat headlines will likely be needed. Stay cool and hydrated.

Data had been hinting that we might see a touch of "cooler" air arrive for next weekend, but trends this morning are leaning toward 100-degree heat hanging around. We'll continue to monitor, but any heat relief looks to be at least over a week away.

Have a great finish to the weekend and stay cool and hydrated!

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