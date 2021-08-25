Triple Digit Heat Continues

Heat Advisory Noon until 7pm

Expect another sunny, hot summer day with highs around 101 and heat indices 105 to 110.

Stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities to the morning or evening.

Thursday will continue to be hot with highs near 100.

Temps will gradually go down by the weekend in the middle 90s.

Rain chances return by Monday of next week.

