Triple Digit Heat

** EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING TUESDAY 12 PM - 9 PM ***

A hot and humid afternoon with temperatures in the triple digits and heat index values exceeding 110°. At least we'll have a breeze with south winds at 10-25 mph. A pop-up shower or storm will be possible in southeast Kansas by evening, but most of us will stay dry.

Expect similar conditions for Wednesday, but storm chances look higher along the OK/KS line, and we'll keep a slight chance down to I-44. Not all will enjoy it, but any rain-cooled air from nearby storms will be welcome.

As of now, the Fourth of July also looks very hot and humid. Highs near the triple digits with partly cloudy skies and south to southwest winds of 10-25 mph. A cold front will arrive from the northwest sparking a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms. We'll have to monitor fireworks displays for Thursday evening in case Mother Nature has some fireworks of her own!

Slight rain chances continue Friday morning, but the bigger story will be the relief from the heat behind the front. This will keep temperatures in the upper 80s with northwesterly winds and mostly cloudy skies.

The weekend looks seasonably hot and humid with forecast temps expected to be close to normal. As moisture returns from the south, it is possible we'll see a chance of showers and storms return on Sunday.

