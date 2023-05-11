Tracking threat for severe storms Thursday night

TULSA, Okla — A few light showers this morning will fade away by midday, and our main focus is on the potential severe weather later today into tonight.

Severe storms will develop in western and central Oklahoma this afternoon with all threats possible. These storms will move east and northeast into Green Country this evening and into tonight. Right now, we look to stay quiet through the afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Our threat for severe storms will be highest after sunset into late tonight...then diminishing in the early morning hours of Friday.

The unsettled weather pattern will remain into Mother's Day weekend with continuing chances of showers and storms. Don't cancel plans as we'll have dry weather mixed as well, but keep an eye to the sky and have an umbrella ready to go. Severe threat looks lower than today and tonight, but gusty winds, small hail, and a localized heavy rain threat will still exist with any storms that develop.

