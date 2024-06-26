Tracking Storms This Morning

***SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH UNTIL 11 AM***

***HEAT ADVISORY FROM 12 PM TO 9 PM***

After the chance for some showers and storms this morning, we should see some clearing by the afternoon. Highs climb in the upper 90s with heat index values up to 109°. South winds eventually out of the north 5 -15 mph.

A nice start Thursday morning with temperatures in the low 70s! Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s.

The heat increases near 100° by Friday with mostly sunny skies.

A sun/cloud mix on Saturday and then mostly cloudy on Sunday. A 40% chance of showers and storms over the weekend. Highs in the mid 90s on Saturday and then lower 90s on Sunday with thicker clouds and some possible rain. Weekend morning lows in the mid 70s to the low 80s.

As of now, it looks like highs will be around 100° all next week, including the 4th of July.

