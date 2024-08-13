Tracking some showers this morning

***HEAT ADVISORY in effect from 1pm to 9pm Today***

We're tracking additional chances for showers and storms this morning, mainly north, with locally heavy rainfall possible.

Otherwise look for mostly sunny conditions this afternoon with highs in the mid-90s and feels like temps upward of 109 degrees.

Tonight, mostly clear and quiet with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday look like our hottest of the week with mid/upper 90s and heat in values nearing 109°F.

Most of Thursday looks dry but a few showers and storms my develop later in the day into Friday night as a weak front moves in from the north. the front will have a little bit of impact Friday dropping temperatures and heat index values by only a few degrees.

This weekend looks hot and humid with afternoon highs in the 90s. We'll have a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day with higher chances in the overnight to morning hours.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

