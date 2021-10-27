Tracking Showers & Storms this Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — Showers and storms on Wednesday. Highs only in the mid 60s. Gusts up to 30 mph. Winds first SE and then NW by the evening.

More showers on Thursday. Highs near 60°. Getting windy with periodic gusts upward of 40-45 mph.

A Wind Advisory might be needed. In total for 2 days, we could pick up 1-3" of rain in the area.

Back to dry weather on Friday, but still quite gusty. Gusts 30 mph+. Highs in the mid 60s.

Over the weekend, it will be dry and mostly sunny. Upper 60s for temperatures. Morning lows in the 40s.

