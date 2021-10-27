Watch
Weather

Actions

Tracking Showers & Storms this Morning

Periods of Rain through Tomorrow
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 6:44 AM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 07:44:07-04

TULSA, OKLA- — Showers and storms on Wednesday. Highs only in the mid 60s. Gusts up to 30 mph. Winds first SE and then NW by the evening.

More showers on Thursday. Highs near 60°. Getting windy with periodic gusts upward of 40-45 mph.

A Wind Advisory might be needed. In total for 2 days, we could pick up 1-3" of rain in the area.

Back to dry weather on Friday, but still quite gusty. Gusts 30 mph+. Highs in the mid 60s.

Over the weekend, it will be dry and mostly sunny. Upper 60s for temperatures. Morning lows in the 40s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018