Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Tracking Showers and Non-Severe Storms Today

Drying out by tomorrow
Tracking Showers and Non-Severe Storms Today
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, OKLA — Cooler weather for Wednesday with highs holding in the mid to upper 70s.

Keep an umbrella with you today as a few spotty showers and storms will be possible mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours. No severe weather is expected.

We dry off for Thursday with a few clouds in the area. Highs near 80 degrees by tomorrow afternoon.

Dry conditions Friday through the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Lows from the upper 50s to the low 60s and highs in the low to the mid-80s.

The first weekend of fall looks pretty good for any outdoor plans and of course the Tulsa State Fair!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US