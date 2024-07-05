Tracking morning storm chances

TULSA, OKLA- — A nice break from day after day of heat headlines starts today!

This is in part to a cold front that continues to push through early this morning. A few clusters of showers and thunderstorms will remain possible within the frontal zone through today as it pushes southward, but any storms should remain sub-severe.

Drier air mass over the central plains will eventually move south with widespread dew points in the 60s. Much better!

Highs this afternoon in the upper 80s.

The drier air mass with clearing skies will allow for a pleasantly cool night tonight, with most areas falling into the lower-mid 60s. (Last time overnight lows were in the low to mid-60s was June 12th).

Dry weather will continue through Saturday with daytime highs closer to normal. (Average high this time of year is 92°).

The next several days should feature near to slightly below normal temperatures, and periodic thunderstorm chances returning later in the weekend through a good part of next week.

The Sunday night into Monday period remains favored for more extensive storm coverage, with some organized severe potential and heavy rainfall threat during that time.

