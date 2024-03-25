Tracking moderate to heavy rain SE of I-44

TULSA, OKLA- — Partly cloudy with highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 60s. Isolated rain chances remain in the forecast this morning with better chances SE of I-44.

South winds, then shifting to west later in the day with gusts 30-35 mph. We're also tracking a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm in the area later this afternoon/evening.

Very chilly night ahead with lows around freezing Tuesday morning behind a cold front.

Highs for tomorrow will struggle topping out in the lower 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

Probably a bit colder Wednesday morning with the low at 31° in Tulsa. Highs in the upper 50s. Slight chance for an isolated rain shower during the day.

Lows still in the 30s on Thursday, however warmer with a high of 69° later in the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies.

Highs should reach the 70s on Friday and also on Saturday.

As for Easter Sunday, it's kind of the wild card right now. Some models have a cooler solution, but our most trusted computer model still has highs in the 70s. We'll be watching as the next front could come through on Sunday or on Monday.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

