Tracking a few strong storms this morning

TULSA, OKLA- — We're tracking storms in the area this morning, isolated chances this afternoon with another increased opportunity this evening as a warm front remains nearby.

Severe threat will be higher in western Oklahoma Thursday evening, but we'll monitor any storms that make a run toward us in the early morning hours on Friday.

Highs for today will really depend on that cloud coverage again this afternoon, likely topping out in the low to mid-70s.

There are still some question marks for our severe chances Friday afternoon and evening. This will be highly dependent on whether Friday's morning storms and potential clouds limit afternoon destabilization. Will we heat up enough to break the “cap” in the afternoon/evening? If we do clear out and destabilize, then the severe risk will be higher Friday PM. If we don’t, the cap could hold and PM storms could struggle to develop. The Friday PM severe threat is highly conditional to what happens Friday morning. Stay tuned.

On Saturday, we'll see the potential for higher-end severe weather (tornado, hail, wind threats) across the central and southern Plains. Those risks will be highest near/west of I-35 in the afternoon to early evening. We'll need to watch how those storms evolve as they move in our direction Saturday evening/night. Overall, Saturday into Saturday night has the highest severe potential of the next few days.

The system doesn’t quite clear eastern Oklahoma on Sunday. It's possible a few severe storms develop again Sunday afternoon/evening before we finally clear out Sunday night. These storms will have a wind and hail threat. Perhaps a low tornado threat too.

**Keep in mind, we'll continue to adjust the forecast as we get closer and new data comes in. Stay tuned for the latest details**

