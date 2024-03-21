Tracking a few showers and storms

TULSA, OKLA- — Shower and storm coverage should remain isolated through much of the day, but may become more scattered by late afternoon and into the evening. Highs near 70 can be expected, but any rain will cool off localized spots. Storms should diminish overnight, and we are not expecting any severe weather.

A cold front will approach us by late Friday afternoon and evening. We'll stay mild with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s ahead of the front, then expect cooler temps (low/mid 60s) behind the front over the weekend.

We are tracking another storm system that will move in Sunday PM into Sunday night and Monday morning bringing strong south winds and an increasing chance for widespread showers and storms. As of now it appears the severe threat with this system will be highest in western Oklahoma, but we'll continue to monitor the next few days.

After a brief cool down behind the front, we should warm right back up mid to late next week.

Have a fun and safe rest of your Spring Break!

