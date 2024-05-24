Tracking a cold front this morning

TULSA, OKLA- — We're watching a cold front over Kansas this morning that will move south bringing a few showers and storms during the morning commute, mostly north of I-44.

The cold front will be moving through southeast Oklahoma in the afternoon with additional chances of more storms developing at that time. Some severe weather may be possible near/south of I-40 until the front clears the region Friday evening.

Highs will likely be in the 80s today with lower 80s to the north and upper 80s across the south.

Overall, a fairly quiet evening once the front moves out with overnight temps in the lower 60s.

Attention will then turn to Saturday for the next chance of seeing impactful severe weather across the region.

Another risk of severe weather returns Saturday PM into Saturday night, but there is some uncertainty on how storms will evolve.

The highest threat will likely be in western and central Oklahoma Saturday afternoon and evening with those storms eventually moving into eastern Oklahoma late in the evening into Saturday night. As of now, all treats do look possible, and expect some more fine-tuning as we get closer.

Other than just a slight storm chances early Sunday, they rest of your Memorial Day weekend looks great! Expect some chop on area lakes with gusty winds each day.

