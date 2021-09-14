Tracking a Cold Front Moving South

TULSA, OKLA- — For today, we will remain between the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas to our south and a weak cold front just to our north.

We'll start sunny with clouds building in for the second half of the day allowing high temps to top out around 90 degrees.

We could see some isolated storm development along the cold front just before sunset along the Oklahoma/Kansas border, but majority of us will remain dry through the day.

The better opportunity for shower and thunderstorm chances will likely be late this evening into tomorrow morning as that front sags a bit farther south. Daytime highs tomorrow will be seasonably cool in the mid to upper 80s.

Above average temperatures will return Thursday and continue through the forecast period, as an upper ridge builds back over the area resulting in more dry heat.

Relief from the heat likely to arrive sometime next week as our first true fall-like cold front moves across the area bringing cooler temperatures and a better chance of rain.

