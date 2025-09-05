Tracking a Cold Front for Friday

TULSA, OKLA — We're tracking a cold front this morning bring rain chances and cooler temperatures. By this afternoon look for highs to feel more like Fall to the north in the low 70s and Summer to the south in the upper 80s.

The better chances for showers and storms looks to be during the morning hours with isolated chances this afternoon and evening.

Winds will be gusty out of the North, so have the rain jacket ready out-the-door.

Lows tonight dip into the 50s with showers coming to an end overnight and into tomorrow morning.

The weekend keeps looking better so keep your Saturday and Sunday plans! We'll enjoy a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid 70s Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday! We may even need the jackets in the morning with lows in the 50s!

We'll add a slight chance of a few storms early next week as moisture returns. Expect temps warming up by the end of the week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

