Today will be the nicest of the week

TULSA, Okla — If you have any last minute errands to run before we get to Thanksgiving, today will be the best day to do so! We'll enjoy abundant sunshine and highs reaching the low 60s. Clouds will increase tonight with lows by daybreak ranging from the mid 30s to near 40.

As moisture continues to spread north, a few showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. Showers will remain possible for Thanksgiving and for Black Friday as well. High will struggle into the low/mid 50s both days. Keep an umbrella on standby for your holiday plans.

Rain chances will linger into Saturday before the storm system finally moves out on Sunday. Temperatures will likely return to the 60s early next week.

