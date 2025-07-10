Toasty Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — A warm start this Thursday with temperatures in the mid 70s. Look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s along with south winds 5-15 mph. Heat index values up to 105° so take heat precautions if you are spending time outside. A pop-up shower or storm possible this evening for southeast Oklahoma.

Similar conditions Friday with morning temperatures in the upper 70s. Afternoon highs in the mid 90s with heat index up to 102°. An isolated storm late in the evening but most of the day is dry.

With a front nearby, showers and storms look likely off-and-on through the weekend. Gusty winds and a localized flood threat will be the main concern. Highs in the upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

The unsettled pattern continues for early next week with scattered showers into the mix. Lows in the lower 70s with highs near 90.

Stay safe and hydrated!

