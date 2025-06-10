Toasty and Calm Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — Mostly sunny skies expected for Tuesday with a hot afternoon. Look for highs in the low 90s with calm southerly winds. An isolated shower or storm is possible later this evening but most will stay dry.

Morning lows in the upper 60s Wednesday morning with partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s with a nice south breeze. Isolated shower or storm mainly at night ahead of our next best chance for more rain.

We will see and increase in clouds Thursday and Friday with more widely scattered showers and storms. As of now the severe threat looks low, but we will be focusing on a flooding risk especially in southeast Oklahoma. Lows near 70 degrees with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

A warm weekend ahead along with a limited chance for rain. Saturday highs climb in the upper 80s with more cloud coverage. Isolated to scattered storms but not everyone will see rain. By Father's Day Sunday, only an isolated chance for rain. Highs near 90 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

