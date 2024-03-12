The warmth remains through midweek

TULSA, Okla — Can’t rule out an isolated storm or two developing Tuesday night with a low-end severe threat, but most of us will remain dry through Wednesday morning. Lows by daybreak will hold in the mid 50s.

Wednesday will be a near repeat of Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s to near 80, a continued gusty south breeze, and slight storm chances. A “cap”, (a warm layer or air aloft), will likely limit vertical storm development Wednesday PM. However, if a storm or two does develop, there is a chance it will become strong to severe with a wind and hail threat. Tornado threat is very low, but not zero.

A cold front will make a push into Green Country on Thursday increasing our chances of showers and storms. As of now will keep chances at about 30-40% for Tulsa, but chances are 60-90% for those of you in south and east parts of our forecast area. A few strong to severe storms with a damaging wind and hail threat will also be possible along with the potential for locally heavy rain. Like Wednesday, the tornado threat will remain very low, bu not zero.

Cooler air will move in Friday and into St. Patrick's Day weekend with high holding in the low/mid 60s. Cooler temps, but likely pleasant for any St. Patrick's Day festivities. Rain chances look very low over the weekend. Only a slight chance of showers south of I-40 Friday and Saturday.

