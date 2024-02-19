The warm-up will continue through midweek

TULSA, Okla — A seasonably chilly start to Tuesday with lows in the mid 30s, but a big warm-up is expected through the middle of the week. Outdoor plans will be a go Tuesday with highs in the low 70s and lots of sunshine! Wednesday looks to be our warmest day of the week with mid/upper 70s likely!

We’ll watch for a slim chance a few isolated storms develop near the OK/KS line overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning as a frontal boundary sweeps through. There is a low-end hail risk if these storms do manage to develop, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Any rain or storms will move out early Thursday morning.

Thursday will be cooler with more clouds and a gusty north breeze. Highs though will remain pleasant…in the low/mid 60s. Friday looks great as sunshine returns along with highs in the mid/upper 60s.

We’ve been stuck on a trend of cool weekends recently, but that will not be the case for the upcoming weekend! Highs should at least climb to 70F, if not even a few degrees warmer for your weekend plans!

Another storm system may bring a chance of storms early next week, but we'll continue to fine tune next week's forecast as we get closer.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

